Hamilton Waterfront getting a new look

The federal government is giving the City of Hamilton some help to repair and protect The Waterfront.

Record high water levels in 2017 followed by extreme weather in 2018 have left many areas in need of repair.

The city says fixing all the damage will cost upwards of 30-million dollars, but the federal government is announcing some help to the tune of 12.7-million-dollars to repair and protect the shoreline from future damage. The other 17-million will come from the city.

The funds will be used to raise the shoreline and improve infrastructure to better protect against future flooding.

Work is scheduled to begin with a design phase to identify how repairs should be done. Over at Pier 8, crews have begun replacing the 60-year-old shore wall with a new sheet-steel wall part of the city’s redevelopment plan. It is expected to be completed by June.