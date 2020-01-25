Hamilton walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

A walk to raise Alzheimer’s awareness was held at McMaster Innovation Park today.

The Alzheimer Society walk is aimed to be part of the solution to support those who are touched by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

McMaster’s Alzheimer Society Club hosts one of these walks annually and it featured stations with a variety of interactive activities.

All funds that are raised help those in the community.

Mary Burnett of the Alzheimer’s Society of Hamilton says every year a larger percentage of people who show up having been affected by dementia.

Mary says the Alzheimer’s Society received over 1,500 new referrals in Hamilton alone.

If you have any questions about potential signs you can reach out on their website.