Hamilton voters are still divided over the LRT

This afternoon Hamilton mayoral hopeful Vito Sgro hosted a telephone conference where they say nearly 22,000 voters called in.

City Councillors Judi Partridge and Terry Whitehead, along with MPP Donna Skelly, were on the line endorsing Sgro.

Some people on the line were critical of Eisenberger’s LRT plan for the city.

The LRT has been a hot button issue of the campaigns here in Hamilton. While Sgro is against the LRT, Eisenberger is for it and the voters have been divided.

Residents from across the region have been voicing their concerns throughout the campaign.

Polling stations will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of where to vote, you can check on the Elections Ontario website or the website of your municipality.