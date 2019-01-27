Hamilton under second cold alert of 2019

Hamilton is under its second cold alert of 2019. That means temperatures are likely to dip below -15 degrees and feel like at least -20 with the wind chill. Community agencies are on the lookout for anyone who needs relief from the frigid temperatures during the day or at night.

A cold alert is a warning, frostbite and hypothermia can attack anyone who isn’t bundled up and dry enough. Drink warm fluids that don’t contain caffeine or alcohol, avoid strenuous exercise outside.

When there’s a cold alert, the City of Hamilton makes sure there’s warm places people can go, for example, rec centres and libraries. You can find all the locations and the hours they’re open on the City of Hamilton website.

Community agencies will be on the lookout for vulnerable people who may not have a warm place to go.

You should call the Salvation Army in Hamilton if you’re worried about someone’s safety in the cold.

The 82 Salvation Army beds are already booked up for tonight, but there is room for anyone who needs a warm place to sleep.

The Salvation Army’s community response truck is also on the road, throughout the year, serving about 200 people a night.