Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the hunt for new Pigskin Pete

(Photo source: Dan Black/Facebook)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking for a new Pigskin Pete to carry on the Oskee Wee Wee tradition.

Dan Black, who took over the role in 2008, has officially resigned effective immediately.

Black posted a heartfelt message on his Facebook page Tuesday, saying it’s time for him to turn his attention to his family.

“Family is my focus and I need to dedicate all the time and energy to that now. Thanks to the entire Hamilton Tiger cats organization, league and players for all you have done for me and the opportunities I have been afforded,” says Black in the post.

The post was flooded with ‘best wishes’ and messages of thanks. “Very disappointed to hear this brother. You were an AWESOME Pig Skin!!!! Congrats on your success and I wish you the very best. Cheers!!,” said one fan.

The role of Pigskin Pete has been around since roughly the 1920’s with Vince Wirtz leading the cheer until 1966. He was followed by Bill Wirtz from 1967 to 1975 and then Paul Weiler held the job for 31 years until 2006.