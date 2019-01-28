Hamilton Tiger-Cats launch search for the next Pigskin Pete

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are officially on the hunt for the next Pigskin Pete.

Receiver Luke Tasker and Darcy Raymond, Hamilton Tiger-Cats Vice President, Marketing & Communications, made the announcement Monday on CHCH Morning Live.

The duo called for applications from fans across TigerTown who think they have what it takes to wear the iconic bowler hat.

The role of Pigskin Pete has been around since roughly the 1920’s with Vince Wirtz leading the cheer until 1966. He was followed by Bill Wirtz from 1967 to 1975 and Paul Weiler held the job for 31 years until 2006. Dan Black, who took over the role of Pigskin Pete in 2008, officially resigned in Sept. 2018. Black said in a since deleted Facebook post he needed to dedicate his time and energy to focus on his family.

Through the #PigskinPeteSearch social media campaign, applicants will have to submit a video that contains an introduction of themselves, an explanation of why they would make the best choice as the new Pigskin Pete, and an example of their best Oskee Wee Wee chant.

“The Pigskin Pete character has been a staple at Tiger-Cats home games for the better part of a century and we’re tasking our fans with helping us find the next one,” said Matt Afinec, Tiger-Cats President and Chief Operating Officer. “We understand the historical significance of the role and the impact on our game experience to have the right person leading the Oskee Wee Wee chant – one of the most defining and symbolic in-game traditions in all of sports.”

According to their website, the team is looking for someone who embodies the spirit of the Pigskin Pete persona; A passionate, charismatic and, above all, energetic person that can perform the Oskee Wee Wee chant and is committed to representing the Tiger-Cats and its fans with pride and integrity.

Ticats officials stressed there are absolutely no restrictions on age or gender, and everyone interested is a candidate.

All submissions will go to an advisory committee consisting of Tiger-Cats Community Ambassador Lesley Stewart, receiver Luke Tasker, representatives from the Ticats front office, distinguished Tiger-Cats alumni, local media members and season seat holders.

The committee will narrow the submissions down to a minimum of three top contenders. The finalists’ videos will be posted in an online portal on ticats.ca for fans to vote for their favourite.

The deadline to submit videos will be Friday, February 22 at 5 p.m.

For more information about how you can apply, click here.