Hamilton teen robbed during ‘swarming’ incident at Gage Park

Hamilton police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was jumped by a group of teens at Gage Park.

Police say the boy was riding his bike near the water fountain around 8 p.m. Monday when he was approached by the teens.

The boy was pushed off his bike and then assaulted by several youths. The teenagers stole the boy’s bike and fled the area while he contacted 911.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was “cleared medically.”

Police believe this was a targeted incident but have yet to determine a motive.

Detectives continue to investigate the attack and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact Det. Cst. Trevor Bland at 905-546-2917.



