Hamilton teen charged for making a threat on social media

Hamilton police are asking families to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats after a student at St. Jean De Brebeuf Catholic secondary school was charged.

On October 21, police attended the secondary school to investigate a threat a student made online which compromised the safety of the school.

After investigation police determined there was no threat to the school’s safety and charged a 14-year-old Hamilton boy with uttering threats. He has also been suspended from school.