VIDEO: Twenty years ago, a class at Hamilton’s St. Luke’s Elementary School buried letters in a time capsule. On Wednesday, the students and their former teacher reunited to open them. Students of Julie Parco’s Grade 4/5 class gathered at the school’s parish on Mount Albion Rd. to open their gifts from the past. The letters in the capsules brought back a range of emotions for former students. The boxes featured letters from themselves as well as family members, many of whom had passed away in recent years.
Home News Local News Hamilton students reconnect to open 20-year-old time capsules
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Weather
Hamilton
light rain
2.9 ° C
5 °
0 °
74 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
0 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
-1 °
Morning Live
Chris Hadfield releases ‘An astronaut’s guide to optimism 2020’
Tired of bad news? So is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. He's released "An astronaut's guide to optimism 2020" on YouTube showing some of the...