Hamilton students reconnect to open 20-year-old time capsules

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: Twenty years ago, a class at Hamilton’s St. Luke’s Elementary School buried letters in a time capsule. On Wednesday, the students and their former teacher reunited to open them. Students of Julie Parco’s Grade 4/5 class gathered at the school’s parish on Mount Albion Rd. to open their gifts from the past. The letters in the capsules brought back a range of emotions for former students. The boxes featured letters from themselves as well as family members, many of whom had passed away in recent years.

