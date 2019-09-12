Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame finally gets a home

For nearly a decade, Hamilton’s premier athletes have been enshired to never be forgotten at the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame. Those names of excellence include Russ Jackson, Harry Howell, Ron Foxcroft, Cecelia Carter-Smith and Bernie Custis to name only a few. The problem with the hall- it’s never had a had a home.

On Wednesday, Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame committee made an announcement that the Hall has it’s very first home.

Posts for the inductees, artifacts and historical sports items with a Hamilton ‘touch’ will now be housed at the Eva Rothwell Centre on Wentworth Street North.