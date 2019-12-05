Suspect in Hamilton BB gun shooting incident arrested in Toronto

Hamilton police say a man wanted for allegedly shooting another man in the face with a BB gun has been arrested in Toronto.

Daniel McDermott, 22, was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Toronto police had responded to an east end address for reports of a “wanted party.” McDermott was arrested without incident and later turned over to Hamilton police.

McDermott is accused of shooting a 58-year-old man with a BB gun on Nov. 9 following an argument.

He is charged with assault with a weapon, utter threats to cause death, possession of weapons dangerous to the public and fail to comply with probation.

RELATED STORIES

Hamilton police looking for man in connection to a BB gun shooting