Hamilton shooting on the rise

There have been more than triple the number of shootings in Hamilton in the same time frame this year than last, prompting big concerns from police and citizens alike.

The 16th shooting happened Thursday afternoon, at an apartment building on the Mountain, where residents are concerned about gun violence in the city.

The shooting happened at a city housing apartment building on Stone Church Road and Upper Paradise.

Officers with long guns swarmed the property, as K9 sniffed the area. No gun has been seized and no one has been charged yet. The victim is expected to survive.

It’s the city’s 16th shooting of the year thats more than 3 times as many shootings in the same time frame as 2018. In early March of 2018 we had had 5 shootings.

Hamilton Police say the gun violence in the city is unacceptable, and the newly formed gun task force is investigating this brazen act of violence.

Police have not provided any gunman description and say the motive behind this shooting is still unknown.

There was a decline in shootings last year, after a violent year in 2017 that saw 41 shootings. we are well on our way this year to easily surpassing last year’s shootings which were in the mid- 20’s .