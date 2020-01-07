Hamilton seeks community input on waste management

The City of Hamilton is seeking the public’s input as they put together a master plan for the future of waste management over the next 25 years, including short-term initiatives. The future direction will be focused on waste minimization. Officials believe that residents can provide valuable feedback regarding waste reduction and waste diversion programs such as the green bin program and community recycling centres. An online survey opens today on the city’s website – www.hamilton.ca/wastesurvey – and will be active until February 7th. All residents and business owners are encouraged to participate.
