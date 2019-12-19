Hamilton school boards to study school start times

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) will be studying school bell times in an effort to curb the bus shortage.

They will look at changing the start and dismissal times at elementary and secondary schools across both boards, to use the limited number of buses they do have more efficiently. The board says the study will reduce approximately 40 buses on the road in September and eliminate the bus delays families have been experiencing for the past three years.

The board says some schools might not see any changes, while others might see a half an hour to an hour difference in start and dismissal times, either earlier or later.

The study is expected to be completed by the end of January. Communication about bell times for September 2020 for individual schools will begin in February.