Hamilton residents warned to monitor bank activity

The City of Hamilton is asking residents to keep an eye on their bank accounts after a Municipal Service Centre (MSC) drop-box was vandalized.

They say the Flamborough MSC drop-box on Dundas St. E. was damaged sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and noon on Sept. 28.

The city is trying to inform anyone who may have used the drop-box that night and believes only a small number of residents may be impacted.

Hamilton police have been contacted and are investigating.

“If a resident has a concern about activity in their bank account they should contact their financial institution for further instructions,” said city officials in a news release.

Residents who have questions about this situation can call the City of Hamilton at 905-546-2489.