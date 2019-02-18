Hamilton residents have been voicing their frustration over unshovelled sidewalks

Ward three councillor Nrinder Nann tweeted a photo yesterday of a sidewalk entirely covered with snow and iceblocks. She said in a tweet “We have a serious problem of accessibility in Hamilton in the winter that disproportionately impacts pedestrians”. Nann’s tweet gained some traction with people posting their own unfortunate mishaps with unshovelled and icy sidewalks. From a lost tooth to a broken leg. According to the city of Hamilton’s website, private homeowners are responsible for clearing snow and ice within a 24 hour period after the end of a snow event.