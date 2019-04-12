Hamilton resident fined $115K for false child tax benefits claims

A Hamilton man has pleaded guilty to creating fake documents in order to fraudulently claim $231,345 in child tax benefits.

Edwin Woghiren was given a one-year conditional sentence and ordered to pay $115,673 in fines.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says Woghiren submitted falsified documents including fake birth certificates, school records, medical records, and landlord records.

According to court records, Woghiren submitted false applications on behalf of himself and his spouse, knowing that neither of them were entitled to the benefits, as the children either do not exist or have never entered Canada.

“Tax evasion is a crime. Falsification of records and claims, willfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record,” reads the CRA’s statement.