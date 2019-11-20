Hamilton public health says dust cloud ‘unlikely’ to cause long-term health issues

Public health officials say a massive dust cloud that covered a Hamilton neighbourhood in black dirt last month is “unlikely” to cause any long-term health issues.

Residents living in the Sherman Ave. North-area were furious after the demolition of the former Hamilton Specialty Bar on Sept. 30 sent a cloud of dust over their community.

Neighbours heard a blast and suddenly a dark plume lifted into the air when the building crumbled to the ground.

Video captured in the moments after showed dust drifting out onto the roads and into the backyards of nearby homes.

Neighbours were not given any warning about the demolition and many were outside when the cloud of dirt engulfed the area.

The City of Hamilton approved permits to tear down the building but says it’s up to the numbered company in charge of the site and their engineers to ensure a safe demolition.

City officials ordered a human health impact assessment to be completed by a toxicologist who determined it is “unlikely that the event will result in any adverse long-term health outcomes.”

The assessment says the sample collected at the demolition site was identified as almost exclusively mineral dust, some metallic products, seven per cent organic carbon, and in trace quantities, dioxins, furans and B(a)P.

The chemicals existed within the structure that was demolished before the demolition took place.

Of the samples collected in the community, the assessment says most of the identifiable components were ordinary minerals and metals size 20 to 40 microns, which you might find in any dirt sample.

Health officials say the particles are too big to be inhaled into the deep portions of the lung.

A public information meeting, organized by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cotton Factory on Sherman Ave. North.

Representatives from demolition company Delsan-AIM and the provincial Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks are expected to be in attendance.