;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Pride week brings thousands together

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Local, News
Tags: gage park, hamilton, LGBTQ, love, pride, Pride Week, rainbow flag



The theme for Pride this year is ‘liberation’. From everyone young and old to furry friends, there was something for everyone at Gage Park.

However, it did get political with protesters carrying hateful banners. LGBTQ activists were seen spreading pieces of black fabric across to block.

Police marched the protesters out of the park which was met with cheers.

Hamilton police were not permitted to have a recruitment booth at the festival this year.

Diana Weeks has the details.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton Pride week brings thousands together

Federal government plans to issue formal apology to Italian Canadians

Andrea Horwath announces a brand new plan to combat climate change

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php