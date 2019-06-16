Hamilton Pride week brings thousands together

The theme for Pride this year is ‘liberation’. From everyone young and old to furry friends, there was something for everyone at Gage Park.

However, it did get political with protesters carrying hateful banners. LGBTQ activists were seen spreading pieces of black fabric across to block.

Police marched the protesters out of the park which was met with cheers.

Hamilton police were not permitted to have a recruitment booth at the festival this year.

Diana Weeks has the details.