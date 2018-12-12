Hamilton prepares to give the go ahead to a controversial rental licencing pilot project

The city of Hamilton is considering licensing rental units in the city. The planning committee was inundated with passionate opinions on both sides of the debate today.

The newly elected councillors of wards one and eight support the pilot project that is aimed at their areas.

Ward 8 is home to Mohawk College and the other surrounds McMaster University. If the pilot is approved, a $200 fee would be imposed on each rental unit every year, money that would fund inspections of the units.

Landlords say the city already has laws to enforce safety for tenants.

“If the city of Hamilton enforces the codes and bylaws already in place, we can offer compliant safe clean affordable housing.” Steve Devisser, landlord.

“Most landlords are good people, why impose punitive measures on those providing an essential service especially when the measures will reduce supply and increase rents.” Peter Dyakowski, landlord.

Landlords say they’re not always responsible for slum-like living conditions and say rents will go up and supply will go down. But Acorn, a group that advocates for low-income renters, has been lobbying for licensed rentals.

“There’s a lot of bad landlords out there. Why not have regulation like any other business? They’re made to do what they’re supposed to why not landlords.” Mike Wood, Acorn.

Next week city council will vote on getting the by-law written, there will still be more meetings and consultation but it’s possible the bylaw could be implemented by next year in wards one and eight.