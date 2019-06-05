;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton Police Women's Choir to perform in Amsterdam

A group of Hamilton police officers are heading to Europe – not to fight crime, but to bring harmony.

The Hamilton Police Female Choir rehearsed last night, ahead of two concerts in the heart of old Amsterdam on June 15-16.

The choir is believed to be the only one of its kind in Canada and is made entirely of female police employees. They often sing for community events, and at seniors homes in the Hamilton area but this is the first time they’ll perform on a big stage.

After the concerts on Father’s Day weekend, they’ve also been invited to sing at a church service in Amsterdam.



