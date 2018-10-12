Hamilton police waiting to use body cameras

A number of police forces across the country are already using body cameras, including a pilot project in Durham, but the Hamilton police service is still waiting for more information.

Before Hamilton police service commits to putting camera’s on it’s officers, they need to see more proof that it will actually improve policing.

Last November, Hamilton police officials recommended to the police services board that they hold off on putting body worn cameras on police officers.

“We have investigated and looked into it, we’re waiting for info from other jurisdictions. We know there are limitations and challenges around storage, weather related in regards to the equipment.” Dan Kinsella, Hamilton police.

Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella is keeping a close eye on a pilot project by the Durham police that started in June. In the first two months of the project, more than 4000 videos have been captured by body cameras, with nearly half the videos being used as evidence.

“There is a benefit to it absolutely, I think the majority of officers are in favour of having body cams so their interactions can be seen and understood.”

The Durham pilot project runs until June of next year after that Hamilton police will look at all the data and determine if body cameras would work here.