Hamilton Police urge car owners not to leave them idling unattended

Posted:
Another car has been stolen, raising the number to at least 45 this winter,  as a result of owners leaving them unattended, and running, police say.

Hamilton Police received a call on Monday reporting that a car was stolen after the owner left it running for ten minutes to “warm it up”. Two days later, police found a car driving erratically on East Avenue near Main Street; they say it was speeding and swerving through multiple lanes. Once the police stopped the car, they were able to determine it was the stolen vehicle from Monday. The 17 year-old driver was arrested and then released later on. He is appearing in court today.

 

Despite the temptation to let cars idle to warm up in the winter, police are reminding drivers not to leave idling cars unattended.



