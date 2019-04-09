Hamilton police trying to identity break and enter suspect

Hamilton police are trying to identify a man they say was captured on a surveillance camera during a break in last month.

Police say someone broke into a home on Mar. 6 in the area of Rutherford Ave. and Wentworth St. South and stole several items.

Investigators have released images of a man who was captured on a video surveillance camera during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 45 and 60 years of age, with a medium build, a mustache and “marks or a deformity” on his right cheek.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Alex Buck at 905-546-3816.