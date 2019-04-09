;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police trying to identity break and enter suspect

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: break and enter, crime, hamilton, hamilton police, Hamilton Police Service, suspect


Hamilton police are trying to identify a man they say was captured on a surveillance camera during a break in last month.

Police say someone broke into a home on Mar. 6 in the area of Rutherford Ave. and Wentworth St. South and stole several items.

Investigators have released images of a man who was captured on a video surveillance camera during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 45 and 60 years of age, with a medium build, a mustache and “marks or a deformity” on his right cheek.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Alex Buck at 905-546-3816.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police trying to identity break and enter suspect

‘Mighty Maeve’ recovering after arm and leg amputation

Acura recalls over 360,000 SUV's worldwide

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php