Hamilton Police standoff

By
Dwight Ryan
-

All lanes of Barton Street East at Lottridge in Hamilton are closed at this hour and traffic is being rerouted due to a police investigation. Witnesses tell CHCH News that a man came out of his apartment armed with a baseball bat and started swinging at passing vehicles. He then went back into an apartment and refuses to come out. Few other details are available, but we are told only that members of the Hamilton Police are holding the scene. CHCH.com will provide updates as they become available and full details will be on the Evening News at 6 on CHCH. The public is being asked to avoid the area. Although this is not a school-related matter, Prince of Wales and St. Ann schools are in hold and secure. Police will advise when this is lifted.

