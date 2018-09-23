Hamilton Police investigate the city’s 6th homicide of the year

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 6th homicide of the year.

Police say they received reports of a man who had been shot in the area of 470 Beach Road in the city’s east end around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The victim was transported by a group of people in a single vehicle in an attempt to get him to the hospital,” police said in a press release. “Enroute to the hospital, the vehicle transporting the victim came upon the Hamilton Fire Department in the area of Dalhousie and Ottawa St. N. “

The man was rushed to a local trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no other details about the victim will be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

“A suspect(s) have not been identified as this investigation is in the extreme early stages,” police said in the released.

They are asking anyone with information to call Detective Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874 or, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…