;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police investigate the city’s 6th homicide of the year

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Beach Road, hamilton, homicide, police

hamiltonpolicenewcar

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s 6th homicide of the year.

Police say they received reports of a man who had been shot in the area of 470 Beach Road in the city’s east end around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The victim was transported by a group of people in a single vehicle in an attempt to get him to the hospital,” police said in a press release. “Enroute to the hospital, the vehicle transporting the victim came upon the Hamilton Fire Department in the area of Dalhousie and Ottawa St. N. “

The man was rushed to a local trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no other details about the victim will be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

“A suspect(s) have not been identified as this investigation is in the extreme early stages,” police said in the released.

They are asking anyone with information to call Detective Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874 or, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police investigating overnight shooting in St. Catharines

Hamilton Police investigate the city's 6th homicide of the year

168th annual Ancaster fair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php