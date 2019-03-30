;
Hamilton police seize over a million dollars in drugs

Hamilton police vice and drugs unit have seized over a million dollars worth of drugs from an apartment complex near Upper Ottawa and Fennell Ave.

Police say they were conducting surveillance at the complex believed to be used to traffic drugs when they saw a male place two bags into the trunk of a car.

The bags contained a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, purple heroin and over 3000 pills. The male was arrested.

Police executed a warrant for the residence and found a cocaine press, blenders, scales and two large safes, one filled with a quantity of drugs.

34-year-old Somney Chhen from Hamilton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.

Police seized: methamphetamine: 1,559 grams, cocaine: 1,850 grams, heroin: 655 grams, purple heroin: 1,370 grams, fentanyl: 2,125 grams, green fentanyl pills: 1,416, blue fentanyl pills: 1,200, unknown quantity of pills: possibly percocet. The street vale is believed to be around $1,358,000.

 

 



