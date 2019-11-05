Hamilton police seize cocaine, meth and $15K in cash during traffic stop

Hamilton police have arrested two Toronto-area men after officers seized drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers spotted a Ford F150 pickup truck splitting lanes as it drove down Main St. near Queen St. South.

Police discovered there was an outstanding warrant for the arrest of the vehicle’s registered owner.

The truck was pulled over and the 26-year-old driver was arrested and removed from the vehicle.

Police say they found a black bag with a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine in the front cabin area of the truck. They also located approximately $15,000 in cash.

“Police determined through supporting evidence the driver and passenger were involved in drug trafficking. The items were seized for future court purposes,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Rohan Jones-Morris, 21, and Jordane Gunn, 26, are facing several drug trafficking charges.