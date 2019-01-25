;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton police seize all 4 Georgia Peach marijuana dispensaries

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: cannabis, Georgia Peach, hamilton, marijuana dispensaries, police

Hamilton police and the OPP attended all four Georgia Peach marijuana dispensaries in Hamilton Thursday and seized items and property.

Police say the joint forces of the provincial cannabis unit executed four separate warrants at the Georgia Peach locations on George St, Dundurn st South and two on Upper James.

25 people are facing 50 charges.

Earlier this month police raided an illegal dispensary in Hamilton’s east end, changing the locks and installing an alarm for the first time using new powers under the Ontario cannabis act.

 



