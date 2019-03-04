;
Hamilton police seize 525 unmarked cigarettes during traffic stop

Hamilton police say an early morning traffic stop has led to the seizure of hundreds of unmarked cigarettes and other illicit drugs.

Officers pulled over a grey Chevrolet Cruze on Kenilworth Ave. S. near Monterey Ave. around 12 a.m. on Mar. 4.

Police say the vehicle appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed. When officers began speaking with the driver, they noted the “fresh odour” of cannabis coming from within the car.

“Police then observed a small plastic bag of marihuana protruding from the sweatshirt pocket of the driver, which appeared to be unsealed,” said Hamilton police. “Through investigation, police seized a second bag of cannabis from within the cabin along with a plastic jar containing crack cocaine, over 500 unmarked cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.”

Investigators seized 525 unmarked cigarettes, 21 grams of crack cocaine, and 16 grams of cannabis.

A 23-year-old from Caister Centre has been arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, and possess unmarked cigarettes.



