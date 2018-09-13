Hamilton police seek witnesses to overnight crash

Hamilton police are trying to piece together the series of events that led to an overnight crash in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a collision involving a white Audi sedan near Ottawa St. North and Beach Rd.

The driver, a 32-year-old Hamilton man, and the 28-year-old female passenger, were transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Police say they are still trying to determine what happened before the crash and if another vehicle was involved.

“Preliminary information suggests a motorcycle may have been involved in the incident, however, the role it played if any is yet to be determined,” said police in a news release.

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit was not called in to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is being asked by police to call investigators at 905-546-2963.