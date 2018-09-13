;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police seek witnesses to overnight crash

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: collision, hamilton, hamilton police

OttawaStcrash

Hamilton police are trying to piece together the series of events that led to an overnight crash in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a collision involving a white Audi sedan near Ottawa St. North and Beach Rd.

The driver, a 32-year-old Hamilton man, and the 28-year-old female passenger, were transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Ottawacrashvic

Police say they are still trying to determine what happened before the crash and if another vehicle was involved.

“Preliminary information suggests a motorcycle may have been involved in the incident, however, the role it played if any is yet to be determined,” said police in a news release.

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit was not called in to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is being asked by police to call investigators at 905-546-2963.



LATEST STORIES

Man wanted for pulling knife on Oakville bus driver

Police seize $136K worth of stolen property, Hamilton man charged

Supercrawl 2018

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php