2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton police seek witnesses in north end shooting

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting in the city’s north end Sunday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call about gunshots in the area of Wentworth St. North and Barton St. East.

Investigators say the people involved in the incident fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

Const. Jerome Stewart said police did locate evidence on scene consistent with a shooting.

Police say it does not appear anyone was hurt and believe this was a targeted shooting.

Detectives are asking any potential witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can call Det. Jamie Simpson at 905-546-3816.

This is the city of Hamilton’s fourth shooting incident in 2019.



