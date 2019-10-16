Hamilton Police seek assistance in identifying robbery suspect

The Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The man is described as a 6 foot 180 lbs Caucasian with light brown hair.

On Tuesday, September 10 shortly before 2:00 p.m. police responded to the robbery at the Royal Bank located at 545 Rymal Road East. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police say a lone male entered the bank and approached the wicket. He produced a note that stated it was a robbery and that he was in possession of a weapon. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

A weapon was not seen and no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information contact Hamilton police or the B.E.A.R. unit.