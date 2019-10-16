Hamilton police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Hamilton Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Devyn (aka Jayden) Eastmond-Rowe.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Tuesday. They say she has never gone missing before and are describing this as being out of character.

Jayden is described as a 5’7, 180 lbs black female with brown eyes and hair that is short, black, and curly on the sides and longer on the top.

She was last seen in the area of the Ron Joyce Centre located at 325 Wellington Street North, shortly before 5:30 p.m. At the time she was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, sandals, and a dark grey backpack.