Hamilton Police searching for driver after multiple crashes

Hamilton Police are looking for the driver of an SUV after they fled the scene of multiple crashes yesterday morning.

Just after 11:30 Saturday morning, an officer tried to pull over a black SUV near the area of Cannon and Ferguson because it had expired plates, but the driver refused to stop.

They sped up on Ferguson to escape police, and were last seen driving east on Wilson.

A few blocks away the vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The SUV ended up hitting a sign and an air conditioning unit at the side of a building.

The SUV fled the scene, but didn’t make it far because of damage. The driver fled on foot.