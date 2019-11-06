Hamilton police search for ‘unique’ bike stolen from man with limited mobility

Hamilton police are asking residents to keep their eyes open for a stolen tricycle that belongs to a man with limited mobility.

Police say the Schwinn Meridian Adult Comfort Trike was taken from the underground parking lot at the Olympia Apartments on 150 Charlton Ave. East.

Surveillance video captured the theft which happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Police say the video shows a male waiting outside for an opportunity to slip through the garage door when a vehicle enters. They say he then targets the bike and cuts off two securing locks.

“Prior to leaving, he blocks the garage door sensors so it will remain open, allowing him to easily ride the bike out,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The specialized bike is the man’s sole method of transportation. Police say the loss of the bike has significantly impacted his independence.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the tricycle or who has information that could help police with the investigation to contact the Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

“The tricycle is distinctive and the likelihood of another bike being used locally would be unusual,” said police.