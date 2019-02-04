Hamilton police search for rightful owner of high-end bike

Hamilton police are searching for the rightful owner of high-end bike after it was found in the possession of an alleged drug dealer.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the back of the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Rd. shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police approached the vehicle and spotted a large bag filled with individually wrapped bags of cannabis. A 35-year-old Hamilton man was subsequently arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and a room at the motel connected to the man and found illicit drugs and other evidence to support drug trafficking as well as a high-end bicycle.

Investigators are trying to identify the owner of the bike. It is described as a men’s, white, ‘Giant’ road race bike.

Anyone with information that could help police find the owner is asked to contact 905-546-2907.