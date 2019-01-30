;
Hamilton police search for missing senior with dementia

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

Peter Unsworth was last seen leaving his home on Aikman Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Police say the senior had plans to attend a nearby bank but was not dressed for the current weather conditions.

Investigators say the staff at the home where he lives became concerned about his well-being when he did not show up for dinner.

Unsworth is described as six-foot-four, with a thin build and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing slippers, dark pants, a brown jacket and a black baseball cap.

Police say the Hamilton senior has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia, COPD, and diabetes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 905-546-4725 or 9-1-1.



