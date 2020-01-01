Hamilton police search for missing man with autism

Hamilton police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing 26-year-old man with autism.

Mapenzi Tchashenyi was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the area of King St. East and Victoria Ave. North.

He is known to frequent the area of Sanford Ave. and Cannon St. as well as Bayfront Park.

Tchashenyi was last seen wearing a black suit jacket, a dress shirt and “Champion” blue and white pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-4925.

