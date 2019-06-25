Hamilton police search for missing 78-year-old man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Investigators say Ralph Tweedle was last seen at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

The senior may be confused so police are asking anyone who sees Tweedle to detain him and contact 911.

He is roughly five-foot-ten, with a medium build, and grey hair. Security images from the hospital show Tweedle wearing a baseball cap, a white golf shirt with dark stripes across the front and grey pants.

Police say the senior walks slowly with a walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-4725.