Hamilton police search for missing 30-year-old man

Hamilton police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Sharoon Pervaiz was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 25 in the area of Stone Church Rd. East and Upper Ottawa St.

Investigators say there has been no communication with Pervaiz and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as being six-feet tall, roughly 200 to 220 lbs, with a medium build, short brown hair, and a beard. Police believe he was wearing a long, grey jacket with a fur hood.

If you see Pervaiz, police are asking you to call 911.



