Hamilton police search for missing 30-year-old man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Tinashe Sibanda, was reported missing on Thursday and police are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators say he was last seen on April 2 at his home in Hamilton.

Sibanda is described as five-foot-eleven, 140 lbs, with a thin build and black hair in two-inch dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and an olive green jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-2963 or call 911.