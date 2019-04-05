;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police search for missing 30-year-old man

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: hamilton, hamilton police, Hamilton Police Service, missing, missing person, police


Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Tinashe Sibanda, was reported missing on Thursday and police are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators say he was last seen on April 2 at his home in Hamilton.

Sibanda is described as five-foot-eleven, 140 lbs, with a thin build and black hair in two-inch dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and an olive green jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-2963 or call 911.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police search for missing 30-year-old man

Man accused of impersonating missing Illinois boy

Certain breast implants may be banned due to cancer risk

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php