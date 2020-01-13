Hamilton police search for missing 27-year-old woman

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark was last seen on Saturday around 4 p.m. in the area of Sanford Ave. and Cannon St.

Police say she was distraught and not dressed for the current weather conditions. They are concerned for her well-being.

Ellsworth-Clark is described as being six-foot-one, with an athletic build. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots and may have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 905-546-4925.