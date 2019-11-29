Hamilton police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Hamilton police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for just over a week.

Serenity Rossi was dropped off at the Tim Horton’s restaurant located at Peters Corners, near Highway 52 and Highway 5 around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police say the teen did not return home that evening.

Detectives believe she was seen at a mall in the area of Jane St. and Finch Ave. West in Toronto on Monday. They say she is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Police and Rossi’s family members are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as five-foot-four, 115 lbs, with a thin build, hazel eyes, and straight shoulder-length red hair. She often wears her hair in a bun.

Rossi was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black leggings, black Puma shoes, a white t-shirt, large hoop earrings and was carrying a large black purse with fringes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenage girl is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or the Staff Sgt. at 905-546-3886.