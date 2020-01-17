Hamilton police search for axe-wielding thief

Hamilton police are searching for a man who used an axe to rob a sandwich shop in the city twice last month.

The first incident happened at a Subway restaurant in the area of John St. South and Young St. on Dec. 24.

Police say a man wearing a disguise walked into the store carrying a yellow axe around 11:30 p.m.

He stole property from the store and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say the employee was not physically hurt during the robbery.

Four days later, a similar incident happened at the same Subway restaurant but the axe-wielding thief left the store empty-handed.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Adam Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991.