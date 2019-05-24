Hamilton police search for 4 witnesses in Tim Hortons shooting

Hamilton police are looking to speak with four people who witnessed a shooting at Tim Hortons earlier this month.

Investigators are appealing to two youth and two adults who were in the area when shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. on May 12.

Officers were called to the coffee shop on King St. West near Caroline St. South after an “altercation” broke out between several males.

Police say someone pulled out a gun and fired shots into the building’s glass doors.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

RELATED STORY

Stoney Creek teen charged with attempted murder in Tim Hortons shooting

Investigators are now searching for four people who witnessed the incident including a man who arrived at the Tim Hortons on foot and was standing at the counter when the shooting happened.

Two young girls were also standing at the counter during the incident. Police say they were dropped off by a dark coloured, four-door sedan. One of the girls was wearing a red coat, blue jeans, grey shoes, and was carrying a pink purse. The other girl was wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, and a backpack.

Police are also looking for a woman who stopped to talk to a male outside of the coffee shop after the shooting. Investigators believe she was previously inside the Vida La Pita located next door.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Rebecca Moran at 905-546-3817.