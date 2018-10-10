;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police search for armed thief in attempted robbery

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, Hamilton Police Service, robbery

Herkimersuspect

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man caught on camera during a robbery in central Hamilton.

They say a man walked into Becker’s Convenience store on Herkimer St. around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

He flashed a knife and made demands for cash from the clerk behind the counter.

The suspect fled the store empty-handed a few moments later.

The man is described as white, in his late fifties, about five-foot-eight, with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a grey hooded sweatshirt, glasses, light coloured pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information that could help police identify this suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Mirko Kuruc 905-546-8929 or Staff Sergeant Emidio Evangelista 905-546-2991.



LATEST STORIES

Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 4 storm

Hamilton police search for armed thief in attempted robbery

All about that brace

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php