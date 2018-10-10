Hamilton police search for armed thief in attempted robbery

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man caught on camera during a robbery in central Hamilton.

They say a man walked into Becker’s Convenience store on Herkimer St. around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

He flashed a knife and made demands for cash from the clerk behind the counter.

The suspect fled the store empty-handed a few moments later.

The man is described as white, in his late fifties, about five-foot-eight, with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a grey hooded sweatshirt, glasses, light coloured pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information that could help police identify this suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Mirko Kuruc 905-546-8929 or Staff Sergeant Emidio Evangelista 905-546-2991.