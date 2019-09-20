Hamilton police say ‘freshly sprayed’ graffiti leads to arrest

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a number of bus shelters and buildings were vandalized.

Police were called to the area of Barton St. East and Milton Ave. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a man spray painting tags on buildings and bus shelters.

Officers arrived on scene and spotted a man walking westbound on Barton St. with a spray can hanging out from his jacket pocket.

Corey Forgie, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with mischief, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.