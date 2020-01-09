Hamilton police say drugs, speed caused fatal motorcycle crash

Hamilton police say speed and drugs were factors in a crash that killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last summer.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling westbound on Industrial Dr. near Gage Ave. North on July 23 at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into a rock face.

The 25-year-old rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators say the toxicology report showed a reading of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that was about the legal limit.

“The investigation has been concluded that speed and driver impairment were contributing factors in this collision,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Hamilton police are reminding the public if you have consumed alcohol or drugs please don’t drive.