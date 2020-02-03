Hamilton police say 24-year-old man was not a victim of homicide

Hamilton police say a man who died after being found suffering from serious injuries outside Juravinski Hospital was not the victim of a homicide.

Kyle Richardson was discovered near the emergency entrance of the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Medical staff attempted to perform life-saving measures on the 24-year-old but he was later pronounced dead.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit began investigating the death as “criminally suspicious.”

However, following an autopsy on Sunday, police learned Richardson had climbed the side of a “slowly moving” salt truck that was salting the ramp of the hospital’s emergency area on Saturday.

They believe he either fell or jumped off and was run over by the vehicle.

Police say the driver was unaware of the incident due to the size of the truck.

The driver later noticed Richardson on the roadway and called for help.

Investigators say the incident was not captured on surveillance footage in its entirety but detectives have reviewed “all available cameras.”

Police say detectives were able to account for Richardson’s whereabouts for the entire evening prior to his death.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Hamilton Police Service Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Vandercraats at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.